Theresa J. D'Auria
Theresa J. D'Auria, 92, of Woodsboro, MD passed away at Citizens Care & Rehab on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Born December 13, 1927 in Uniontown, PA she was the daughter of the late Pasquele and Catherine (Dandrea) D'Auria.

Theresa was a long time member of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, where she was a member of the St. Peter's Ladies Club. Theresa loved bingo, and dearly loved her family. She will be sorely missed by all.

She is survived by her niece and several nephews.

Interment will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
