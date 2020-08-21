1/1
Theresa M. Wrzesinski
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Theresa Maryann Wrzesinski, 78, of Frederick peacefully passed on August 20th, 2020 at Edenton Assisted Living.

Theresa was born in Baltimore on September 14th, 1941 to the late Stanley Kielczewski and Stephanie Kielczewski.

She was the wife of Edward J. Wrzesinski Sr for 57 years. Ed preceded her in death in 2017. Theresa was also preceded in death by her brothers Albin and Ronald Kielczewski. Theresa is survived by her son Edward Wrzesinski Jr. and wife Lisa of Frederick and grandchildren EJ Wrzesinski of Ft Worth, TX and Katherine Wrzesinski of Frederick. Sister Carol Cullison and husband Bill of Perry Hall, MD and Sister-In-Law, Susan Hedrick of Odenton, MD.

Theresa was an active homemaker and community volunteer for many years. She was very active in her Catholic Church parishes, first in Millersville, then in Olney, and lastly in Queenstown, MD. Theresa was an avid reader and very much enjoyed watching movies on the Hallmark and Lifetime channels. Most of all though, Theresa was a kind and loving soul who would do anything to help those less fortunate than herself.

Arrangements are being handled by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Due to the restrictions placed upon public gatherings, the viewing will be private.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 25th at St Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike Frederick, Maryland with Father Keith Boisvert, Pastor officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Frederick County or to Hospice of Frederick County.

Please visit Mrs. Wrzesinski's online memorial by going to www.keeneybasford.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St Katharine Drexel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved