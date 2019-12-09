Home

Theresa Rush Obituary
On Friday, December 6, 2019 Theresa A. Rush, of Frederick, MD, beloved wife of Dr. John Rush; loving mother of Alyssa Eichelberger and husband, Darren and John M. Rush and wife, Megan; grandmother of Deanna, Kathleen and Erin Eichelberger and Devin. Friends may call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13th at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road Ijamsville, MD with burial at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
