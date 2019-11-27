|
Theresa E. Vance, 83, of Adamstown, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Buckinghams Choice in Adamstown, MD.
Born on October 9, 1936, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Vance and Mary Keenan Vance.
She graduated from West Catholic High School in Philadelphia and also attended Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg.
Miss Vance was a nun with the Sisters of Charity for 30 years and was appointed Mother Superior. She was also a teacher with the Frederick County Public Schools for many years.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelical Roman Catholic Church in Frederick.
Miss Vance was an avid reader, and she enjoyed crafts and sewing. She also had many friends who would reach out to her for spiritual inspiration.
Miss Vance is survived by her brother, Joseph Vance, of Fort Myers, Florida; her dear friend, Margaret "Peg" Sahli, and Peg's sister, Faye Marciano; and many church friends including, Karen and Bob White, Linda and Stephanie Volpe and Kathy Sczerzenie; also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Grace Kilroy; and her brothers, John, James, Thomas, Robert and William.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd Street, Frederick with Monsignor Richard J. Murphy as celebrant. Final resting place ceremonies will be held at St. John Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and consistent with the life Theresa lived, friends are asked to perform random acts of kindness in her memory.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019