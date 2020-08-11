1/1
Thomas Anthony Mongelli
1950 - 2020
Thomas Anthony Mongelli, 70, of Frederick, MD, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the loving husband of Darlene F. Mongelli for 22 years.

Born March 14, 1950 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Henry and Ann Mongelli of Rockville, MD.

Prior to moving to Frederick, Tom was a longtime Walkersville resident where he was active in the Walkersville Ambulance Co. He was a member of the Cresap Rifle Club and the NRA.

He worked as a supervisory tariff analyst for the Interstate Commerce Commission and for other transportation tariff related private companies.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Michael Mongelli and Michelle (Jason) Watts; five grandchildren Ian, Avery. and Owen Watts and Jase and Jesse Mongelli; three step-children, Mattea (Michael) Hartlove, Jonathan Proctor, and Rhiannon Proctor; 7 step-grandchildren, Dakota Grisez, Reganne Proctor- Bowens, Kyle, Brady, Payton Hartlove, Lamarr White, and Sydney White. He also leaves 7 brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Tom is also survived and terribly missed by his loving canine sidekick, Jack Bow-er.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, and Stauffer Crematory, Inc. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
