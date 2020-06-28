Thomas B. "TD" Dent
Thomas B. "TD" Dent, 69, of Westminster passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 25, 2020 of an apparent heart attack. TD was born on May 20, 1951 in Baltimore to the late Thomas Bernard Sr. and Pauline Loretta Brown Dent.

TD was a graduate of the Westminster High School class of 1970. In high school he stood-out as a student leader, a member of the student senate, a great singer, a member of the Key Club, the Varsity Letter Club, and a three-sport athlete. TD - number 32 - was co-captain of the football team, number 30 on the basketball team, and was a record-holder in track and field. He was a standout singer and performer for high school music teacher Herb Sell. TD performed at Westminster High School with Jester Hairston, and Duke Ellington.

After high school, TD was employed by Black and Decker until it closed. At that time, he opened TOMMY D'S Detailing which he owned and operated for 34 years until his untimely death.

TD is survived by his niece, Krystal Tripp and her husband Kirk of Baltimore, his nephew Chucky Robinson of Westminster, his great-nieces and great-nephews and a host of cousins and friends. He also leaves his cherished friend Michelle Billings.

He attended Strawbridge United Methodist Church in New Windsor. Throughout his life, TD actively participated in various sports. He played football for the semi-pro football team, the Carroll County Chargers, and played on the Jets softball team in Carroll County.

TD was a valued lifetime friend of Dave Johansson and a bouncer for over 30 years at Johannsson's restaurant in Westminster where he was known by many friends. He was also a fixture at Raphael's. He was a great neighbor of the Westminster Fire Engine and Hose Co. No. 1, and a faithful lifetime friend of the Wilson family at United Used Cars. TD was a very popular, respected, and admired community and business leader. No one was a stranger to TD. He also always had a smile and kind word for everyone. He was well-known, all his life, for his immaculate black Ford. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, TD was predeceased by siblings Gerald Brown, Pamela Dent Graham, and Jennifer Dent Robinson.

Visitation will be held for TD on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster and on Friday, July 3rd from 11 am to 12 noon at which time his funeral service will begin. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Strawbridge United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family welcomes friends to join them for the service via video or telephone. We use Zoom for internet video and telephone conference calling. There is no charge for you to participate. Use the link below or dial the telephone number below to be connected to the event.

Join from PC, Mac, iOS or android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869

Join by telephone: Dial 1 301 715 8592 or 1 929 205 6099

and enter meeting number 403 458 8869

In lieu of flowers, donations to help defray funeral costs may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
3 entries
June 28, 2020
Expression of sympathy to the Dent family.
Tommy was a blast to be around,back in the days of the "20" mile house and Black/Decker. Smile for the memories.
David C. Dayhoff
Coworker
June 28, 2020
I first met TD in August 1986 when I worked for WH Davis in Westminster and ever since that day TD ans Myself were friends He will be missed RIP Cuz
Greenlee
Friend
June 27, 2020
tommy was a great friend and an all around great guy mike green
Michael Green
Friend
