Thomas Eugene Brooks, 73, of Frederick, went to be with the Lord, Friday, May 3, 2019 at 4:30 pm with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Janet (Butterball) Brooks for 50 1/2 years. The son of the late Henry Brooks and Annabelle Zimmerman Morgan. He served in the United States Navy from 1963-1967, then went to work for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring after 44 years of employment. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, playing the slots and spending time with his family and friends. He was a very devoted and loving Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughters: Shirl Brooks and David Matthews, and Lori Brooks and Rodney Gibson. Grandchildren: Whitney Baker and Lee Jackson, Zachary Brooks, and Hannah. Great-grandchildren: Yuneak and Adalee. Sister, Joann Morris. And numerous nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his best friends, Dale and Linda Lydard. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7th from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 11 am. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family to help with the funeral costs. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 4 to May 6, 2019