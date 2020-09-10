1/1
Thomas Carlin
1956 - 2020
Thomas Carlin, a life-long Maryland resident, passed peacefully from this life on September 8th, 2020. Tommy went home to be with the Lord after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's. He was 64.

He was born on May 20, 1956, in the District of Columbia, to William "Doug" and Eleanor Melvin Carlin. He was the beloved husband to his wife of 36 years, Marty May Carlin.

He worked alongside his dad at the family's Bethesda Auto Parts store for 24 years, followed by serving as a Zoning and Site Plan Enforcement Inspector for Montgomery County for 19 years. He was also a member of Urbana Fire and Rescue for 25 plus years and was well respected for his dedication and loyalty to serving his community. He received numerous awards for his work, including Inspector of the Year in 2011. As a volunteer, he received the Chief's Award in 2004 and 2010, the Assistant Chief Award in 2014, the James Marrone EMS Member of the Year award in 2002, was inducted into the FCVFRA Hall of Fame in 2008, received numerous Top Responder awards, as well as various other appreciation certificates and unit citations.

He served as Rescue Captain, Rescue Lieutenant, and Safety Officer for many years as well as serving on the Board of Directors for multiple terms. Tommy's gentle way with people allowed him to be an extremely well-suited mentor to new members and he spent an enormous amount of time helping students to learn the skills needed to be an EMT or firefighter, including becoming a skilled chicken fryer and gravy maker.

He enjoyed a quiet life at home, including gardening and mowing the lawn. His absolute favorite getaway was to Amish country in Lancaster , PA.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Stephen Carlin; and cherished aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife; mother; special aunts and uncles; adored cousins who loved him like a brother; mother-in-law and father-in-law; sister-in-law and brother-in-law and their families.

A memorial tribute will be held at the Urbana Fire and Rescue, Frederick, MD on Saturday, September 12th beginning at 10:00am. Friends and family are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Urbana Fire and Rescue, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick, MD 21704 or Lancaster Farmland Trust, 125 Lancaster Avenue, Strasburg, PA 17579.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Urbana Fire and Rescue
