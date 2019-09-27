Home

Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
304-724-6500
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
1958 - 2019
Thomas Dowell Obituary
Thomas Clifton Dowell, 60, of Harpers Ferry, WV passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility in Kearneysville, WV.

Born October 8, 1958 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Bernice Dowell.

He was married to his late wife, Vera Starr Dowell who was the love of his life. They would have celebrated their 39th year of marriage.

He is survived by his daughter, Beth Dowell and companion, Eric Penwell of Harpers Ferry, WV and his son, Steven Dowell of Harpers Ferry, WV; five grandchildren, Autumn Penwell, Brilynn Penwell, Charli Penwell, Releigh Dowell and Bailey Dowell, mother-in-law, Betty Painter and two brothers, Martin Main and Bobby Dowell.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Vera, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Painter and four brothers, Raymond Main, James Main, Johnny Dowell and Billy Dowell.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 6-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
