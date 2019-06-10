Thomas Emerson Joy, age 69, of Westminster, MD, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home.



Tom was born June 23, 1949 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Augustus Emerson Joy and the late Catherine Louise Joy (nee Raines).



Tom Grew up on a farm on Klee Mill Road, He was a certified machinist and welder, ASE Master certified Auto Technician; Owned and operated his own business Tom's Total Automotive in Sykesville for 31 years as A Master Auto and Machinist Technician.



Surviving are children; Christopher Thomas "Lil Tom" Joy and wife Crystie, Maria Lynn Joy and boyfriend Eric Zheng, Daniel Martin Joy and wife Kaitlyn; grandchildren Thomas Wilson and Ryker Stanley Joy; and Jane Katherine Joy all of Westminster, MD.; brother of Catherine Elaine Joy Beares and husband Buzzy, Anna Louise Joy Hahn and husband JR., and many nephews and nieces. Predeceased by sister Marcia Faye Joy Gorsuch.



He was the former husband of Ruth Ellen Joy.



Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville (Beside South Carroll High School) on Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM; and on Thursday at the church from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM and where the Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Rd, Mt Airy, MD 21771.



Interment Locust Grove Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc. 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157; and or Carroll County Humane Society.



