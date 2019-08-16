|
|
Thomas Earl Olsen , 91, of Hagerstown, MD and formerly of Cascade, MD, passed away, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Elmcroft Senior Living of Hagerstown.
Born Friday, September 30, 1927 in Highfield, MD, he was the son of the late Walter Olsen and the late Zula Eyler Olsen.
He was a federal government employee at Fort Ritchie for 33 years. After retirement, he was employed with Schildt Construction Company and for Camps Airy and Louise. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Waynesboro, where he served as a Deacon for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing and golfing. He also enjoyed spending time in West Virginia at his hunting cabin. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was happy spending time with them.
He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Dingle and husband, Wayne of Cascade, MD; son, Timothy Olsen and wife, Lois of Thurmont, MD; sister, Undean Bennett; granddaughter, Justina Bennett and Michael; grandson, Zachary Olsen and fiancee, Serena DeMartino of TX; great-granddaughter, Carolina Jean Bennett; great-grandson, Jameson Michael Bennett; special friend and companion of 12 years, Nancy Clingerman; numerous nieces and nephews; special brother in law, Charles West and wife, Marty and brother in law, William West and special friend, Pauline.
He was preceded in death by his wife on July 1, 2001, Doris L. Olsen; sisters, Winifred Olsen and Doris Moore; and brothers, Richard Olsen and Clifton Olsen.
Memorial services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North Hagerstown, MD, with Pastors Preston Monterrey and Lynnwood Spangler officiating.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service.
Inurnment will be held privately at a later date at Bethel Cemetery, Cascade, MD.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the Elmcroft family and staff for the compassionate care they provided for dad. Also, a special thank you to Hospice of Washington County for their care and support and to Teresa Coyle for her overnight care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Georgetown University Hospital Kidney Transplant Center, 3800 Reservoir Rd. NW, Washington, DC 20007, Waynesboro Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1 State Hill Rd., Waynesboro, PA 17628 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019