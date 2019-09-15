|
Thomas Bernard Hane, Jr. (Pete), 83, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home in West Fenwick, Delaware surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Jacqueline Hane for 65 years. He was born on November 6, 1935 in Frederick to Thomas B. and Pauline Keeney Hane. He was raised by his grandparents Elder and Agnes Keeney.
Pete was employed with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation for 50 years. He was a hard worker who began as a laborer and worked his way up to supervisor. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially during vacations and holidays. He loved to vacation at the beach, where he later retired, he enjoyed boating and crabbing. During his life he was active as a coach for his children's sporting events. He found great enjoyment in attending games for his children and grandchildren throughout the years. He also enjoyed poker and bowling.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Thomas K. Hane, Glenn A. Hane and wife Lisa, and Teri Lyn Donner and husband Robert, his ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He has nine brothers and sisters, four of which he is survived by George W. Hane, Jean Hoff, Dinah Deeton, and Charles Stillions. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, and additional family and friends.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Tuesday September 17, 2019 from 5-8pm. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 10 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE, 19963.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019