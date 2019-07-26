|
Thomas Frederick Janiga, 65, Jefferson, died Thursday July 25 , 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Mary-Ann Janiga.
Born in Brooklyn, New York on December 10, 1953 he was son of the late Fred and Dorothy Yountz Janiga.
He was employed as a groundskkeeper with Fairfax Co. and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community Church, Middletown. He was also and Air Force veteran.
Surviving, besides his wife are three children Tim (Suzanne) Janiga of Hedgesville, WV, Stacey Thompson of Frederick, Kerry (Phillip) Parks of Brunswick, eight grandchildren Gary Beasley, Madison Janiga, Riley Janiga, McKenzie Thompson, Dominic Thompson, Grace Parks, Abby Parks, Sophia Parks and brothers and sisters Fred Janiga, Marilyn Janiga, Dorothy Dawson, Peter Janiga, Barbara, Stephanie Miles
A memorial mass will be held 11 AM on Monday July 29 from Holy Family Catholic Community Church, 7321 Burkittsville Rd., Middletown. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will officiate. The family will receive one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 26 to July 27, 2019