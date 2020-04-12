|
Thomas Eugene Jenkins, Sr. (Tom) passed away April 8th, 2020. Tom was born September 3, 1950 in Frederick, MD.
His parents William Henry Jenkins and Helen Virginia (Dixon) lived in Knoxville, MD with his brother, Dennis Jenkins (Linda) and sister, Debbie Baker (Tommy).
Tom met his lifelong sweetheart, Desma Kay (Magin) while both were employed at Farmers and Mechanics National Bank. They were married October 25, 1969. They started their family with Thomas Eugene Jenkins, Jr. (wife Piper) and Tracie Leigh Andrews-Cavnar (husband John) and raised them in the home Tom and Desma built in Broad Run in Jefferson, MD.
Tom was a banker for 49 years. He considered his customers and coworkers great friends. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and could often be found on the golf course. Upon his retirement he and Desma moved to Vero Beach, Florida where he was very active in Asbury United Methodist Church. He enjoyed being a member of the choir and was serving as the Head of Trustees of the church.
Tom took great pride in his numerous lifetime accomplishments but he absolutely treasured his grandkids, Brandon Langley, Stephanie Langley, Evan Jenkins and Shilo Andrews. Tom's smile and compassion warmed the hearts of every person who met him. He will be greatly missed by family and a multitude of great friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Arthur Thomas Baker.
Memorial services are to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church Memorial Garden Fund, 1708 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020