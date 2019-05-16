Home

Cotten Funeral Home
Thomas Zimmerman
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Brethren
201 Fairview Avenue,
Frederick, MD
On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Thomas Joshua "Zeke" Zimmerman, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at 81.

Zeke was born on December 31, 1937 in Feagaville, MD to Charles Elias and Glenna Mildred Zimmerman. He was raised on the family farm and then joined his father to run Zimmerman's Market, on Jefferson Street, in Frederick, Maryland. After the store was sold, he joined Frederick Produce and worked there for many years. Zeke also served in the Signal Corp of the U.S. Army Reserve and was a part time postman.

Zeke had a passion for all sports especially church league softball. He loved camping, fishing and gardening and was an avid golfer during his retirement in North Carolina. Zeke loved to volunteer and was always active in helping with the church soup kitchen. Zeke was always known to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and was an active member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in New Bern, NC.

His is survived by his wife Marion, his son Scott and wife Gwen, and his daughter Janie, along with their mother Mary Jane Tabler. He is also survived by his five grandchildren Thaddeus and wife Michelle, Elizabeth, Sarah, Kyle and Megan, his three great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his brother Charles Richard "Rick" Zimmerman and wife Carol, and his sister Betty Lou "Tatie" Baumgardner and husband Gary.

A service will be held in his memory on Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701 in the Chapel, Room 209. Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of Frederick or Craven County or the St. Andrew Lutheran Church of New Bern, NC.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 16 to May 19, 2019
