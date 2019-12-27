|
Thomas Foreman, Defiance, MO, passed away peacefully in his home on December 25, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Lillian Foreman, and his sister Diane Duvall.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Debbie; his daughter Emily Gould; his grandson Bryce Gould; his siblings Cathy (Ben) Gannon of Middletown, MD, Steven (Debbie) Foreman of Damascus, MD,
James (Shirley) Foreman of Salisbury, MD, and his twin brother John (Renee) Foreman of Libertytown, MD. Tom was an uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews.
On September 28th 1961 Tom was born in Montgomery, West Virginia. He moved to Maryland at an early age and grew up in the town of Damascus, MD. Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1983-1989 in the Communications Corps, 3 of those years in Italy. After leaving the Army he took his knowledge and skills with him to a career in the communications field, where he founded Four Points Communication Services, Inc. in 1999. He later fulfilled his lifelong passion of joining the transportation and logistics industry by completing his CDL and driving over the road. Tom truly enjoyed his time on the open road and loved spending weeks in the truck making priceless memories with his grandson.
Tom was passionate about woodworking and spent countless hours in his shop completing various projects for himself and for others. Many of Tom's best times were spent with family and friends. He loved weekends at the Lake of the Ozarks fishing, boating, and teaching Bryce the ways of the water.
Visitation will be held at Baue Cave Springs 3950 West Clay, St. Charles, MO 63301 on Thursday January 2nd, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay, St. Charles, MO 63301 on Friday January 3rd at 9:30am.
Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared with the family at https://www.baue.com/obit/thomas-lee-foreman/
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tom's name to USO of Missouri or .
