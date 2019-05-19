|
Thomas Leo McFadden, Jr. 36 of Mt. Airy, MD
Passed unexpectantly Saturday, May 18, 2019
Born December 5, 1982 in Baltimore, MD the son of Thomas Leo McFadden, Sr. and Teresa (Duerr) McFadden.
Brother of Nick McFadden, Amanda and husband Ryan Hejduk. Uncle of Matthew Hejduk. Biological Son of Pamela Hanks, Brother of Shaun, Brandon and Justin Hanks.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM with a Funeral Services 8PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. Those desiring may make contributions to Pathfinders for Autism, 303 International Cir, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 19 to May 21, 2019