Thomas Henry Mangan III, 84, of Frederick, Maryland passed away on August 6, 2019. He was the loving husband of Carol Mangan for 48 years. Born July 5, 1935, he was the devoted son of the late Thomas and Alice Mangan.
Thomas grew up in Kearny, NJ and graduated from Kearny High School. He went on to attend Georgia Tech University and obtained a degree in Industrial Engineering. He then served in the United States Navy, graduated Navy Officer Candidate School in Rhode Island, was stationed aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Intrepid, served as a Navy Recruiter, and obtained the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade.
He was a great lover of music. In his early years, he was in a barbershop quartet called The Thoroughbreds. He was a talented piano player and auditioned for Julliard. In his later years he was an active participant in the Trinity United Methodist Church Choir.
An engineer by trade, Tom completed a nuclear weapons supervisor course while in the Navy. For most of his professional career, he served as a quality control engineer, maintaining standards for everything from air conditioners to railroad parts.
Thomas and his wife Carol, were avid bridge players. They participated in clubs throughout Frederick County, including Tasker's Chance and the Moose Lodge.
He loved animals, and could always be found with dog treats in his pockets. He loved grocery shopping, he found bliss in daily trips to numerous supermarkets throughout town, where he made good friends with all the staff.
In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by his daughter, Tricia Mangan. Son, Richard Mangan and wife Carma. Grandchildren; Samantha, Alex, and Taylor. Sister, Peg Campbell. Brothers; Jack Mangan and Gene Mangan. Brother-in-law, Frank Eagan, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Eagan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701 or the ASPCA at https://secure.aspca.org/donate/. Funeral services will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019