Thomas Martin Zufall, age 78, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm. Born in 1942 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late John "Happy Johnny" and Yvonne "The Gal" Zufall. Surviving family members include sisters, Cindy Schmeltz and Nancy Strine; nieces, Nancy Long, Bonnie Hickling, Sharon Clark, and Linda Sherman; as well as nephews, Russell Strine and Wayne Strine and their extended families, along with several great nieces and nephews.
As a young boy, he performed with his musical family on radio and before live audiences in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Following military service, he attended and graduated from the Maryland State Police Academy and was a Maryland State Policeman for nearly 30 years, retiring with the rank of Corporal. During his career, he performed road patrol and traffic enforcement, accident and criminal investigations, and was assigned to the Southern Maryland Tactical Squad. He introduced and conducted a detailed Driver Improvement Program for various high schools, neighborhood groups, fraternal and governmental organizations, and instructed county officials, school bus drivers and emergency vehicle operators in enhanced defensive driving techniques. He was assigned as Crime Prevention Coordinator, establishing the first full-time Crime Prevention Office in Western Maryland, facilitating training in specific aspects of Crime Prevention approaches to all local State Police personnel, as well as Allied Police Agencies and security personnel. He presented Neighborhood Watch and Crime Solvers' programs to community groups, professional and private organizations. Other duties included that of Assistant Commander of the Statewide Crime Prevention Program. As such, he facilitated statewide training in Crime Prevention at BWI Marshall Airport and conducted onsite evaluation of security procedures at the Maryland State House, Legislative and Treasury buildings, and the Governor's residence in Annapolis.
Other duties included evaluation of security procedures for policies, access points and monitoring equipment at the White House and the U.S. Capitol Complexes. He was requested to instruct the U.S. Marine Corp. Command Detachment at the Presidential Retreat (Camp David), recommending security procedures and enhancements to that compound. He was chosen to liaison on site with the U.S. Secret Service Presidential Protective Detail there and assisted in providing detailed preparation and protection during the historic Camp David Accords - Peace Summit between Egypt and Israel which resulted in the first Mid-East Peace Treaty. He was presented with a Presidential Commendation for his coordinating activities and assistance regarding this event.
After retirement he volunteered as security consultant with the Maryland State Drug Enforcement and Intelligence Divisions. Throughout his career he endeavored to project a positive and nonjudgmental spirit of firm resolve to assist communities and individuals with whom he had contact in order to serve and protect others in the truest tradition of the Maryland State Police.
He was beloved by his family as "Uncle Thom," and would support and aid anyone in the family who needed assistance. He especially treasured his many friends and neighbors.
At his request, there will be no viewing or service of remembrance. All funeral arrangements are being made by the Stauffer Funeral Home. Private burial services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens near Frederick. Memorial donations in his name may be given to a charity of choice
