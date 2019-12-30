|
Thomas Matthew Smetanick died peacefully at the Kline Hospice House on December 19, 2019 in Mt. Airy, Maryland at the age of 71.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Janice Smetanick of Urbana, Maryland; children, Jennifer Cebrat, Matthew Smetanick, and Jill O'Rourke; son-in-law Sean O'Rourke; daughter-in-law Mollie Jan; and seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Kate, Charlotte, Andrew, Henry, Emma, and
Lucy.
Thomas was born on December 26, 1947 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania to John and Irene Smetanick. He graduated from New Kensington High School in 1965. He then received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1969. Thereafter, he attended a graduate program in secondary science education at the University of Maryland University College from 1969-1974. He married Janice Marie Milner, his college sweetheart, in 1970. After moving to Maryland, Thomas began working for Montgomery County Public Schools as a high school science teacher. He was the science resource teacher at Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland for 22 years. Following retirement in 2001, he became a teaching mentor for Johns Hopkins University and George Washington University.
Thomas was a man of faith and tradition who always valued time with his family and friends. He enjoyed working outdoors, providing maintenance to his cars, lawn, garden and fish ponds. He also was an avid collector of various items including coins, stamps, model cars and ornaments.
A memorial service will be scheduled by his family at a later time. The Thomas Smetanick Memorial Scholarship at Indiana University of Pennsylvania has been created in his honor. In lieu of flowers, please send donations by going online at www.iup.edu/giveagift, or by sending a contribution to: Foundation for IUP, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Sutton Hall Room G-1, 1011 South Drive, Indiana, PA, 15705-1046.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital, the Kline Hospice House and the Urbana Fire Department for their kind and professional services.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019