Mr. Thomas A. McKoy, age 88, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Copper Ridge, Sykesville. Born April 14, 1931 in North Carolina, he was the son of the late Jessie Norwood McKoy and Nettie Walker McKoy. He was the husband of Maryellen Norris McKoy who died in 2012.
Mr. McKoy served in the Army National Guard from 1950-1960. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown and also attended St. Ignatius of Loyola, Ijamsville. He had been employed as a glazier, retiring from Pittsburgh Paint & Glass. He loved dogs, fishing, handcrafting and especially his family and friends. Mr. McKoy was admired by his children for his strong work ethic.
Surviving are children, Kim, Brian and twins, Janet and John McKoy; stepchildren, Cheryl Ann Cook, Kathleen Prendergast and Matthew Drager; 8 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren. He was predeceased by sisters and brothers, Edna Stratemeyer, Linwood, Harold, and James McKoy, Jewel McKoy Hartly Cowan and Norwood McKoy.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 12 noon Monday, October 28, at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick. A graveside service will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, with Rev. Fr. Mike Jendrek, of St. Ignatius of Loyola, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, c/o Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., #200, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019