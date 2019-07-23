Thomas Craig Nuse, 46, of Ranson, WV passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his residence.



Born October 22, 1972 at Frederick, MD, he was the son of Harry Craig Nuse and Karen Kelly Nuse.



Tom was a retired firefighter and paramedic of Frederick Company Division of Fire and Rescue, with over 20 years of service. He also served as past Chief of the Brunswick Ambulance Company.



Tom was an avid golfer.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Tracey Nuse, at home; two daughters, Lynsey Easterday and husband, Tyler and Hannah Nuse; three sons. Craig Nuse, Camden Breeden and Logan Stanley; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Bella, Brady and Harper; four brothers, Dale, Jeff, Kelly and Jerry Nuse and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.



The Nuse family would like to invite family and friends to celebrate the life of Tom on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Brunswick Fire Department located at 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick, MD 21716. Light refreshments with a cash bar will be available. This celebration will be non-formal, casual attire, or "Golf Attire" is preferred since that is what Tom loved to do on his days off.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Local 3666 Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 371, Frederick, MD 21705.



Condolence may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019