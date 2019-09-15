|
Tom died on September 7, 2019, at the age of 88, peacefully at Bethania Home Care in Westminster. He was the son of Dr. Thomas M. and Evalee Proctor, and was born in Nan, Siam (now Thailand). Tom was predeceased by both of his parents, his sister, Louise Doxtator, his wife, Joan Proctor, and his longtime companion, Selma Poli.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacy P. Shaffer and son-in-law Clark Shaffer, granddaughter Kelly Shaffer Miller and husband Thomas L. Miller, granddaughter Katie Shaffer and fiance Michael Betz, and great-grandson Thomas L. Miller, Jr.
Tom was a physicist, and worked in the acoustics lab at the National Bureau of Standards (now NIST), authoring numerous articles in the field of acoustics during his career there. In addition to his career in physics, Tom was a pilot, having obtained his private pilot's license in the 1970's. He built and flew a single seat aerobatic aircraft (a "Pitts"), and was an active member of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter at the Frederick Airport. He was an active member of the Sugarloaf Citizens Association, which has worked to preserve the environment in and around the Sugarloaf Mountain region, where he enjoyed hiking and the outdoors. Tom will be remembered for his sense of humor, which was often irreverent but always good natured.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster.
Charitable contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, Md. 21157, or to EAA Chapter 524.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Sept. 15, 2019