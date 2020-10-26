1/1
Thomas Rutherford Sr.
Mr. Thomas Wyatt Rutherford, Sr., 70, of Keymar, MD, passed away on October 25, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He was the loving husband of the late Katherine Louise Rutherford, who passed in 2018 after 52 years of marriage.

Born in Tazewell, VA, Thomas was the son of the late Peery Rutherford and the late Violet Porter Peery Rutherford Ketchum. His father passed when he was young, and Thomas was not just a brother but also a dad figure to all his siblings. Mr. Rutherford worked for 51+ years at Aggregate Industries in Rockville (formerly Rockville Crushed Stone). Providing for his family was always Mr. Rutherford's first priority, and no sacrifice was too great for him to make on their behalf. When he wasn't working at the quarry, Mr. Rutherford enjoyed working on his farmette with his buffaloes, and occasionally going fishing. He especially valued the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife, Katherine, Mr. Rutherford was preceded in death by a son, Thomas "Tucker" Rutherford, Jr., and his brothers Walter and Ronnie Rutherford. He is survived by four children, Julie Bell (Rodney), Violet Johns (Chad), Suzie Brown (fiance Chip), and Tim Rutherford (Kim); brothers, Peery Rutherford, John Ketchum, Wayne Ketchum, Chuck Ketchum; sister, Agnes Blackwell; grandchildren, Christina, Charles Jr., Ashley, Crystal, Jacob, Thomas, Lil' Jerry, Heather, Cynthia, Danielle, Tim Jr., Tyler, and Trevor; 12 great-grandchildren; special friend of the family; Tammie Smith and her two daughters, Jennifer and Jessica Smith; best friend Indra Kumer; his extended work family at the stone quarry, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
