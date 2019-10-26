Home

Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Thomas Wajda
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints’ Episcopal Church,
106 W. Church Street
Frederick, MD
Thomas Wajda Sr. Obituary
Thomas J. Wajda

Passed away peacefully at home Oct. 15, 2019, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. He was 78. Tom was a career Foreign Service Officer, and after retiring from public service founded-with his wife Madeline-Willow Pond Farm, an herb and lavender farm in Fairfield, Pa. He is survived by Madeline; three children, Rebecca Gwynn, Thomas J. Wajda, Jr., and Amy Wajda; and five grandchildren. A funeral and celebration of Tom's life will be held Sat., Nov. 2, 11 a.m., at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church St., Frederick, Md. For full obituary and more information visit keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
