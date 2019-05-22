Thomas (Tom) Walter DeVaughn, Jr from Frederick, MD died Monday, May 20th, 2019 in Arizona where he had lived for the past 3 years with his significant other, Linda Lee Parish. Born November 2, 1959 in Alexandria, VA he was the son of the late Thomas DeVaughn and Helen (McKay) DeVaughn. He was one of five children.



Tom was quick to make friends and always looking for fun. A true salesman he could always make you feel like you got a bargain. A talented auto body technician - he could restore a car to look like new. He loved to ride motorcycles and drive fast cars. He travelled all over the United States picking up mini bikes that he tore down for parts and sold in his online business. His blue eyes were beautiful.



He was hoping to move back to Maryland. He wanted to spend more time with his children and grandchildren and to hang out with his family. Sadly while in the process of moving he became ill. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by his son Tommy DeVaughn (Judy) and daughter Crystal Quezada (Manny), two grandchildren, Bella Rae DeVaughn and Javier Manuel Quezada, brother George Leslie, sisters Olga Leslie, Barb Sellers (Bill) and Heather Taylor.



There will be a private service with the family.



"And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched....for nothing is ever lost and he was loved so much." E. Brenneman Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 22 to May 23, 2019