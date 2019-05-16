Thomas Wayne Brengle passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 11, 2019 at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center. He was 72. Thomas was born to Linden Eugene and Lillian Elizabeth Brengle on March 25, 1947.



While in the Army, he served two tours in Vietnam and is the recipient of a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He went on to raise five children; worked as a mechanic, truck driver, and construction manager.



Thomas is survived by his children, Erik, Kerry, Tina, Tammy, and Mark; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his sister, Barbara.



A memorial service will be held on May 24, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 E Church Street, Frederick, MD, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend.



A private internment with Military Honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery this fall. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 16 to May 17, 2019