Thomas Wesley "Butch" Capino, 65, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Dawn Capino. Born on March 19, 1955, in Corona, CA, he was the son of the late Thomas Eugene Capino and Thelma Larace (Selph) Capino.
Thomas was an avid hunter and had a deep passion to fish. Most of the time he could be found on a lake or river he called "his happy place".
A veteran marine and retired Eastalco Union employee, a gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man, husband, father, brother and grandfather has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be greatly missed by his wife and best friend Dawn of 39 years and his children: Linda Ariaban (Varjavand), Crystal Rawlings and Michael Capino (Jenny); Eight Grandchildren: Brendan, Olivia, Melina, Cyrous, Ashavand, Faryana and Dalton; Sisters: Doris Toms (Richard) and Sue Wallace (Jeffory); Brother-In-Laws: Paul T. Merchant (Sandy), Mark Merchant; Sister-In-Laws: Sharon Karsh (Roger) and Lisa Painter (Ed). He will also be remembered by life-long friends: Charlie Care, Mike Hilgenberg and fishing companion Gene Helmick, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends as well as a beloved granddaughter doggy Harley.
A celebration of Mr. Capino's life will take place on Saturday, August 8 at 1:00 PM, followed by a receiving of friends until 3:00 PM. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed in accordance with both CDC and Maryland guidelines.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
or Semper Fi Fund.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.