Services Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road Baltimore , MD 21212 410-377-8300 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road Baltimore , MD 21212 View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Valley Presbyterian Church 2200 West Joppa Road Lutherville , MD View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Valley Presbyterian Church 2200 West Joppa Road Lutherville , MD View Map Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Wheeler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Wheeler M.D.

1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Thomas Easson Wheeler, 99, of Mt. Airy, passed peacefully into eternal life on Friday, June 21, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He had resided at Lorien Mt. Airy for the past two months, following the death of his beloved wife, Charlotte Heinecke Wheeler in December. They had celebrated 73 yeas of marriage on June 10, 2018.



He was born on May 7, 1920 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the son of Dr. Howard Laurence Wheeler and Myrtle Bolden Wheeler of Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. Wheeler graduated from Baltimore City College High School where he played lacrosse, and Johns Hopkins University where he was on the lacrosse team and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.



He enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve in 1937 a pharmacist's mate. The Navy supported his attendance at the university of Maryland Medical School and he was placed on active duty after his graduation, internship and residency in 1943. Among the ships he served on was the battleship U.S.S. Texas, the destroyer U.S.S. Tattnall and the fleet repair ship U.S.S. Cadmus. He was on Atlantic convoy duty on the Tattnall. He also served in the base hospital at Little Creek Naval Base in Norfolk, Virginia. He ended active service in 1948 and re-entered the reserves until 1955, when he retired with the rank of Lt. Commander.



He established a practice of internal medicine at the corner of Liberty and Clifmar Rd in Randallstown, and practiced old fashioned patient care, including office hours and house calls for the next 40 years.



Dr. Wheeler moved to Melba Rd in Howard county and worked as a disability specialist for the Social Security Administration at Woodlawn; while keeping up some of his private practice. He retired in 1955 and moved to Pickersgill Retirement Center in Towson, where he lived until his wife's death.



He was a member of The American Medical Association, The Maryland Medical Association, and The Baltimore County Medical Association. He was the President of the Baltimore County Association in 1955.



He loved his wife and family unconditionally and was a wise and guiding presence in all of their lives. He loved practicing medicine, the Navy, sports and the beach. He traveled extensively in Europe and the Holy land. He played age group softball into his 70's and bowled in league duckpin competitions into his 80's. He loved the Baltimore Colts and the Orioles and attended hundreds of games. He was a member, deacon and elder at Chapelgate Presbyterian Church in Mariottsville, and later at Valley Presbyterian Church on Joppa Rd in North Baltimore. He loved his lord and savior, Jesus Christ and certain to be safe in his arms.



Dr. Wheeler is survived by his beloved son, Thomas E. Wheeler, Jr. and his wife, Linda Charlton Wheeler of Monrovia, Maryland, and his daughter in law Janice Jennings Wheeler of Charlestown, SC. His son Howard Lawrence Wheeler II and his daughter Melanie Wheeler Porterfield, preceded him in death. Dr. Wheeler is survived by 5 grandchildren, Jennifer Wheeler Johnson of Ripley, WV, Matthew Thomas Wheeler and his wife, Aryn Letterman Wheeler of Adamstown, MD, and Dr. Wendy Wheeler Dietrich and her husband Dr. Scott Dietrich of Manhattan, Kansas, Megan Wheeler Graham and her husband Taylor of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Frederick Thomas Wheeler of Florence SC.; and 9 great grandchildren.



Family and friend may call at the Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Rd, Baltimore, Maryland from 6 to 8 PM on Friday, June 28th, 2019. There will be a visitation at 10 AM, Saturday June 29th, 2019 at Valley Presbyterian Church in Lutherville, MD, with the funeral to follow at 11 AM. Burial will be at 2 PM in Lakeview Cemetery, Eldersburg, MD with military honors rendered by the United States Navy. Please Omit Flowers. Remembrances in Dr. Wheelers name may be sent to Valley Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Joppa Rd, Lutherville, MD, 21093.