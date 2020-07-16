1/1
Thurston Metz
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thurston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thurston Metz was born in Frederick, Maryland on July 21, 1945 and passed away at Julia Manor in Hagerstown, Maryland on May 8, 2020 with his wife Iris Metz and step-daughter Genia Moore by his side.

His body was donated to science. He worked at F.C.P.S. 26 years and retired. He was the son of the late Thurston E. Metz, Sr. and Blanche Wireman.

His wife Iris L. Metz, son Michael Metz, step-sons Mark Kennedy, Paul Kennedy Jr., the late Dennis Kennedy, step-daughters Genia Moore (husband William), and Tina Lenhart (husband Jerry). He had 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He will be missed dearly in our hearts then, now and forever. Rest in peace until we meet again.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved