Thurston Metz was born in Frederick, Maryland on July 21, 1945 and passed away at Julia Manor in Hagerstown, Maryland on May 8, 2020 with his wife Iris Metz and step-daughter Genia Moore by his side.



His body was donated to science. He worked at F.C.P.S. 26 years and retired. He was the son of the late Thurston E. Metz, Sr. and Blanche Wireman.



His wife Iris L. Metz, son Michael Metz, step-sons Mark Kennedy, Paul Kennedy Jr., the late Dennis Kennedy, step-daughters Genia Moore (husband William), and Tina Lenhart (husband Jerry). He had 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



He will be missed dearly in our hearts then, now and forever. Rest in peace until we meet again.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



