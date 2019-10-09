|
|
Timothy Vernon Keilholtz, 68, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on September 10, 2019. Born January 1, 1951 in Gettysburg, PA, he is the son of the late Vernon and Blanche Keilholtz. Tim is survived by his wife, Ellen Keilholtz; sons Kevin Keilholtz and wife, Jazmine, Matthew Keilholtz, and Kurt Keilholtz, and his wife, Kayla; his grandchildren Bay and Grayson Keilholtz, and his sister, Carolyn Maddox and her husband, Terry. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Tabor United Church of Christ, 10043 Longs Mill Road, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service. A reception will be held at Rocky Ridge Fire Hall, 13527 Motters Station Road, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Come All Who Are Thirsty Veterans Group, P.O. Box 555, Sharpsburg, MD 21782. Condolences, directions and more information available at www.potomaccremation.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019