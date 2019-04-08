Timothy E. Lamson, 63, of Adamstown, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Bonnie Stevens Lamson. They were married for 32 years. Born in Des Moines, Iowa on August 17, 1955, he was a son of the late Glenn G., Jr., and Margaret Eacrett Lamson.



Tim was a graduate of Walter Johnson High School Class of 1974. In 1979, he joined the United States Navy serving his country as a Hospital Corpsman until 1985. Prior to retiring, he worked as a Journey Plumber and Pipe Fitter for Roberson Plumbing and also with R. W. Warner.



Tim was an Honorary Life Member and Past Commander of the Francis Scott Key American Legion Post 11. In addition, he was a Past Commander of the Frederick County Council and Western Maryland District of The American Legion, Department of Maryland. He was also a member of Amvets Post 9 in Middletown.



Surviving in addition to his wife is sister-in-law, Connie Duke and husband Don, and nephew, Justin Slack and nieces, Chelsea and Danielle Diffenderfer, and three great nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Graham W. C. Lamson.



He will also be dearly missed by his shadow, his dog SkipJack "SJ".



The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The American Legion will conduct a memorial service at 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Francis Scott Key Legion Baseball Program, 1450 Taney Ave., Frederick, MD 21702, or to the .



Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019