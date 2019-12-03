|
Timothy Michael Hughes, age 50 of Pompano Beach, Florida and formerly of Frederick, MD died unexpectantly on Tuesday October 22, 2019 on his 50th birthday.
Tim graduated from Thomas Johnson High School. He was a natural athlete and excelled in baseball, football, soccer and bowling.
Tim enjoyed numerous career paths beginning as a cabinet maker at Heritage Woodworks. He then moved to Virginia where he owned and operated two used car dealerships. Using his established sales experience, he became a closer for time shares in Williamsburg, VA. At the time of his passing, Tim was employed with Broward County Fence Co. as a salesman and estimator.
Tim is survived by his daughters Savannah and Gracie Hughes both of Glen Allen, VA, mother Nancy L. Corbin and husband Samuel of Bishopville, MD and father Mark Hughes and wife Annie of Frederick, MD; sisters, Christy Hughes of Frederick, MD and Kelly Hughes of Thurmont, MD; grandmother, Catherine Duda of Lady Lakes, FL; aunt and uncle Amelia and Kevin Henson of Lusby, MD and aunt Rosemary Higgins of Rockville, MD
The family will receive friends on Saturday January 25th from 11:00 till noon at Frederick Christian Fellowship 10142 Hansonville Road, Frederick, MD with a service to immediately follow also at the church with Pastor Earl Eby officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tim's name to the Church at the address above.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019