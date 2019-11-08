|
Timothy D. Roach, 58 of Fayetteville, PA, peacefully passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Penn State Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Carol C. Roach for 20 years.
Born on Jan. 30, 1961 in Washington, DC, he was the son of Thomas D. & Margaret J. Roach of Everett, PA and formerly of Frederick, MD.
Tim's job was in heavy equipment working most of his life for Deneau Construction. Tim had a true passion for the Washington Redskins, Drag Racing & Nascar Racing - a Joe Gibbs Fan & a Harley Davidson rider. He also enjoyed boating, playing golf with his Dad, and spending time on Raystown Lake. The other loves of his life were his Maine Coon cats, Harley & Skarr.
Tim is survived by his wife Carol (Cleaver) Roach. He is also survived by his parents, Tom & Peggy Roach of Everett, PA, his sister Penny Rippeon-Pope and husband Steve, niece Hannah Rippeon, nephew Josh Rippeon, great-niece, Olivia Rippeon & great nephew, Cameron Rippeon, all of Frederick, MD. Also survived by his mother-in-law, Norma Cleaver of Chambersburg, PA, step-son, Brad Cleaver and step-grandson, Austin Cleaver & his fiance Josie Myers, all of St. Thomas, PA.
Tim will be truly missed by many dear friends & family members. Especially his lifelong friend, Tony Wackerle, of Adamstown, MD. All of his friends in Frederick, MD, especially Jeff Kershner and Randy Nicklas. Also, Jason Bollinger & Christinia Hitt and the crew from the Ville.
Tim was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas W. (Tom) Roach and his former wife, Peggy Sue Roach.
At the deceased's request, a Celebration of Life will be held at Pond Bank Community Church on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 1 PM. Located at 6555 Duffield Road Chambersburg, PA. The Rev. Jeremy Lahman will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter at 5051 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg, PA, 17201 (717) 263-5791.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Nov. 8, 2019