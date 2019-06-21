Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Smtih
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Smtih

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Todd Smtih Obituary
Mr. Todd Allen Smith, 48, of Cascade, Maryland, died on Thursday, June 20th at the University of Maryland Medical Center. He was the husband of Selina Marie Smith.

Born May 21, 1971 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Commodore "Gene" and Doris (Sweeney) Smith of Thurmont. Todd was a devoted husband, father, and truck driver. He enjoyed riding his 4-wheelers, hunting, and sitting at his table listening to music watching his friends and family ride by. Todd loved driving for Jordan Trucking. He loved watching NASCAR, bow hunting, and "Justified" was his show. Todd loved spending time with his family, especially his children.

In addition to his wife and his parents, Todd is survived by three children, Brittany Smith & fiance Mark Delauder of Cascade, Cortny Smith & boyfriend Austin West, and Elizabeth Smith; siblings, Robin Smith & husband John of Thurmont, Commodore Smith, Jr. & wife Christine of Thurmont, Cathy Green of Waynesboro, PA, Amy Seiss & husband Kenneth of Waynesboro, and Erin Smith; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will also be remembered by his best friends Billy Royer & girlfriend Jan Williams of Taneytown, Dan Hurley & wife Monica, Jeff Small & wife Christy, and Will Baer & wife Cassie, all of Cascade.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 1st. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens; floral tributes are welcome.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now