Mr. Todd Allen Smith, 48, of Cascade, Maryland, died on Thursday, June 20th at the University of Maryland Medical Center. He was the husband of Selina Marie Smith.



Born May 21, 1971 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Commodore "Gene" and Doris (Sweeney) Smith of Thurmont. Todd was a devoted husband, father, and truck driver. He enjoyed riding his 4-wheelers, hunting, and sitting at his table listening to music watching his friends and family ride by. Todd loved driving for Jordan Trucking. He loved watching NASCAR, bow hunting, and "Justified" was his show. Todd loved spending time with his family, especially his children.



In addition to his wife and his parents, Todd is survived by three children, Brittany Smith & fiance Mark Delauder of Cascade, Cortny Smith & boyfriend Austin West, and Elizabeth Smith; siblings, Robin Smith & husband John of Thurmont, Commodore Smith, Jr. & wife Christine of Thurmont, Cathy Green of Waynesboro, PA, Amy Seiss & husband Kenneth of Waynesboro, and Erin Smith; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will also be remembered by his best friends Billy Royer & girlfriend Jan Williams of Taneytown, Dan Hurley & wife Monica, Jeff Small & wife Christy, and Will Baer & wife Cassie, all of Cascade.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 1st. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens; floral tributes are welcome. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 21 to June 23, 2019