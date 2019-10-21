Home

Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Todd Williar Obituary
Todd A. Williar, 54, Mercersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Vindobona Nursing Home, Frederick, MD. Todd had battled Glioblastoma brain cancer for the past 16 months.

Born February 27, 1965, in Hagerstown MD, he was a son of Peggy M. (Sheppard) and Don Schildt, Sr., Walkersville, MD.

Todd was a graduate of Thomas Johnson High School, Frederick. He worked for 18 years at Eastalco Aluminum Company, Frederick. He was last employed for 3 years as a truck driver for TNT Enterprise, Martinsburg, WVA. He was a very avid hunter and enjoyed woodworking and yard work.

In addition to his parents, Todd is survived by his wife of 32 years, Charlene Hewitt Williar, a daughter, Carrie Ann Williar, and a son, Tyler A. Williar both of Mercersburg, a granddaughter, Alison Claire Pontecorvo, a sister, Mychele Williar (Clinton) Lehman, Adamstown, MD, and a brother, Donnie (Kelly) Schildt Jr. Thurmont, MD, and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing 6:00 to 9:00 PM Tuesday at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc., 47 N. Park Ave., Mercersburg.

A funeral service at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home with Pastor John Schildt officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc. to defray funeral expenses.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
