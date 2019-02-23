Tom Kohlhepp, age 82, peacefully died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at his home after an extended illness. He is survived by the love of his life and cherished husband of 60 years Beverly M. Kohlhepp (Armsworthy); devoted father of Thomas W. Kohlhepp, Lynda A. Carter and her husband VADM Ted Carter, and Kathleen Dorsey; loving and insightful grandfather of Christopher R. Carter, Brittany L. Carter, and Eva Marie Dorsey. He was the cherished patriarch to his extended family of numerous loving nieces and nephews.



He had an amazing sense of humor and put everyone around him at ease with his constant curiosity and conversation starter of "where did you go to high school"? He remained active throughout his life with his High School classmates of Mount Saint Joseph High School '55. A talented athlete in football and basketball, Tom was inducted into the Mount St. Joseph Basketball's Hall of Fame in 2001.



Family will receive friends at the Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke, 1835 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD. 21228, on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 12pm to 3pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Monastery, 3801 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD. 21229, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10am. Interment immediately following at Loudon Park Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom's name to: Mount Saint Joseph High School c/o Class of 1955, 4403 Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD. 21229 In the checks memo area please note: For Class of '55 Endowment Fund in Memory of Tom Kohlhepp. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019