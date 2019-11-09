Home

Brown Funeral Home
327 West King St.
Martinsburg, WV 25401
(304) 263-8896
Tonda West


1968 - 2019
Tonda West Obituary
Tonda Gayle West, of Martinsburg, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Berkeley Medical Center.

Born December 15, 1968 in Baltimore, MD, she is the daughter of Cheryl (Petty) Butler and the late Thomas Wilson West.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her fiance Mark Riner; one son, Connor Kyhl; one sister, Nikki West; and one brother, Tommy West.

Cremation is planned with a private goodbye to follow.

Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Nov. 9, 2019
