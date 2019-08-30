|
Anthony Dwayne "Tony" Joy, 52, of Emmitsburg, MD, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Gettysburg Hospital. Born December 7, 1966 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Michael and Patricia (Sprankle) Joy of Emmitsburg.
Tony worked in construction and was self-employed. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, crabbing, cooking, grilling, going to the beach, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by daughter, Taylor Marie Joy of Emmitsburg; sisters, Julie Joy Boggs of Emmitsburg, Pam Gigous and husband Scott of Fairfield, PA, Teresa Joy of Fairfield, and Angie Speak and husband Tom of Thurmont; brother, Ed Joy and wife Lori of Fairfield; and nieces and nephews, Eric & Mark Speak, Morgan Gigous, Rachel Boggs, Mallory, Jake & Adam Harrington, and Hailey & Connor Joy.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. Burial will follow at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tony's name may be made to Vigilant Hose Company, P.O. Box 171, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019