Tracey Jean Thacker, age 53 passed away peacefully on Sunday October 4th 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 25th, 1967 in Winchester, Virginia to Pat and Ellis Williams. Though she lived most of her life in Frederick maryland. She is survived by her husband Robert Thaceker, her three children: Julia Mills 25, Thomas Eichelberger 21, and Olivia Eichelberger 21. Her sister Nicole Williams and Kelly Bracken.



As a nurse, Tracey brought great compassion and heart to those she cared for. Her smile, intelligence, and warmth were the first things that people noticed about her. But close friends and family always felt the most joy from her sense of humor and fun loving spirit. Her most important accomplishment in her life was being a mother to her three children who she loved more than anything in this world. Along with her three children, she cared for any living creature, especially her three dogs. Those who knew her remember her as being selfless, a sounding board, and the one who comforted all.



Due to COVID-19, there will be a private ceremony with immediate family only. If so desired, the family requests at 2:00 pm on Thursday wherever you are, to send thoughts, prayers, and to share stories of Tracey's life.



