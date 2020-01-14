|
|
Tracey Louanne Black, 57, was granted her angel wings on January 11, 2020 with her family by her side in Elkton, MD after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was the beloved wife of William Pyle and loving mother to Katie Louanne Clark of Frederick, MD.
Born October 30, 1962 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, she was the daughter of Thomas Black (deceased) and Phyllis Gordon of Boerne, TX.
Tracey was the epitome of a "go with the flow" person, who adored life and met it with a beautiful spirit. She loved her daughter, Katie, more than life itself. Some of her other favorite things were Friday night date nights, boating to the swimming hole and picnicking, bonfires and dancing on the beach at her house, golfing (only when the weather was perfect!), hoppy beers and white wine, pizza and spicy Mexican food, Myrtle Beach and the Poconos.
She had a career with Frederick Health as a Programs Manager for 20 years and will be deeply missed by her colleagues.
In addition to her husband, daughter, and mother, Tracey is survived by four siblings, Dianne Wells and her husband, Tim, Roger Black and his wife, Teresa, Graeme Black and his wife, Heide, and Zoe Worrell and her husband, Tim, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, two great-nephews, a loving in-law family, a large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins living in Ireland, and many dear friends.
A celebration of Tracey's life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Musket Ridge Golf Club, 3555 Brethren Church Road, Myersville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Frederick Chapter of the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition by sending a check to P.O. Box 414, Frederick, MD 21705.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020