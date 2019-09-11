|
Tracey Ann Snoots-Darr, 50, of Charles Town, WV, formerly of Brunswick, MD, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
She was the loving wife of Donnie Darr for 7 years, however together as a couple for 25 years. They were married in Knoxville on October 13, 2012.
Tracey is also survived by her loving son, Corey Michael Snoots.
Born February 9, 1969 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, she was the beloved daughter of Patricia Moore Snoots, Brunswick, and the late Gary (Boogie) Snoots. Tracey was of the Methodist Faith. She graduated from Brunswick High School, Class of 1987. Presently, Tracey was a homemaker. She was formerly a phlebotomist at Frederick Memorial Hospital and Loudoun Hospital Center and served as an admissions clerk at Kernan Hospital in Baltimore.
Tracey was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She also loved Luke Bryan and his music. Some of her favorite activities were bowling, gardening, relaxing on the beach and enjoying her swimming pool. Most of all, Tracey loved spending time with her family, and especially her son, who she loved with all of her heart, and her devoted Shih Tzu, Baron.
In addition to her husband, mother and son, she is also survived by her step-son, Corey Darr, of Brunswick. Also surviving Tracey are her brothers: Kevin Snoots and wife, Karen, Frederick; Jeffrey Snoots, Brunswick; Gregory Snoots and wife, Robin, Brunswick; and a sister, Tiffani Moore Simons and husband Jeff, Knoxville; nephews Tyler Snoots and fiance, Megan and Brady Snoots, and great-nephew Kai Snoots.
She is also survived by her aunts, Carol Brown of Apex NC and Gloria Crowl, Jefferson; and an uncle Dennis Moore and wife Gloria, Brunswick.
She is also survived by her five cousins, David Crowl and wife, Michelle, Randy Brown, and wife, Leigh, Julie Polyniak, and husband Chris, Dawn Petruzzello, and husband Steve, and Danielle Clary, and husband Bubba, and their families.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Darrol and Dorothy Snoots, and Fred and Anna Lee Moore (Kidwiler); uncles, Fred Moore Jr. and Alan Crowl; and two special cousins, Dana Moore Hawes and Rob Crowl.
A private inurnment for the family will be held at Union Cemetery, Lovettsville, VA next to her beloved father. A celebration of her life for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
The family requests all memorial contributions may be made to:
Davidson Family c/o Meghan Davidson - Leukemia Fund, 33 Concord Drive, Brunswick, MD 21716
Stauffer Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019