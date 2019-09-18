|
Tracy Leigh Smith, age 51, of Union Bridge, died Monday, September 9, 2019.
Born October 23, 1967 in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of Lois Keeney and Robert (Butch) Slaughter. She was the wife of the late Tom Smith.
Tracy was employed with Giant Eagle in Frederick as a baker. She was a loyal member of AA and enjoyed riding her motorcycle, and flower and vegetable gardening. She loved animals and enjoyed bird watching.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are daughter, Cody Watkins; step-daughter, Shannon Smith; step-father, Donald Keeney Sr.; step-mother, Lil Slaughter; grandchildren, Rayne Reed and Roman Watkins; brothers, Lance Slaughter and Eric Slaughter and wife Misty; half-brother, Robert Slaughter Jr. and wife Kelly; and step siblings, Donald Keeney Jr. and wife Connie and Cheryl Tressler and husband Dennis.
She will be remembered by many dear friends from Giant Eagle.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Kemptown Park, 3456 Kemptown Church Rd., Monrovia, MD 21770. Rev. Ernie Knight will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., #200, Frederick, MD 21701 or for her grandchildren, c/o Cody Watkins, 12723 Bunker Hill Rd., Union Bridge, MD 21791.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019