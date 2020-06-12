Treva Glisan

Treva Eyler Glisan, age 94, of Johnsville, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born April 6, 1926 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Melvin O. and Zelda M. Schneider Eyler.
Mrs. Glisan graduated from Liberty High School in 1943 and the Vogue Beauty Institute, Baltimore in 1945.
On August 22, 1948 she married Samuel E. Glisan, who predeceased her on Sept. 18, 2004.
She was employed with the Blue and Grey Beauty Shop and Helen's Beauty Shop, both of Frederick.
She was a member of Beaver Dam Church of the Brethren, where she was the organist for many years and was currently attending the Johnsville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, playing the organ and reading.
Surviving are her sons, Lance E. Glisan of Union Bridge and Dane E. Glisan and wife Kay of Baltimore; grandchildren, Brenda Canterbury and husband Mike of Union Bridge, Morgan Crane and husband Justin and Samuel Tyler Glisan, all of Baltimore; great-grandchildren, Chance, Curtis and Celcey Canterbury, Colton Crane and Parker Glisan-Wenger.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Monday, June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. A limited number of people will be allowed in the chapel area, while also observing social distancing and masks are required.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Rev. Shari McCourt, pastor of Johnsville United Methodist Church, will officiate.
Interment will follow in Johnsville Methodist Cemetery.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Born April 6, 1926 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Melvin O. and Zelda M. Schneider Eyler.
Mrs. Glisan graduated from Liberty High School in 1943 and the Vogue Beauty Institute, Baltimore in 1945.
On August 22, 1948 she married Samuel E. Glisan, who predeceased her on Sept. 18, 2004.
She was employed with the Blue and Grey Beauty Shop and Helen's Beauty Shop, both of Frederick.
She was a member of Beaver Dam Church of the Brethren, where she was the organist for many years and was currently attending the Johnsville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, playing the organ and reading.
Surviving are her sons, Lance E. Glisan of Union Bridge and Dane E. Glisan and wife Kay of Baltimore; grandchildren, Brenda Canterbury and husband Mike of Union Bridge, Morgan Crane and husband Justin and Samuel Tyler Glisan, all of Baltimore; great-grandchildren, Chance, Curtis and Celcey Canterbury, Colton Crane and Parker Glisan-Wenger.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Monday, June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. A limited number of people will be allowed in the chapel area, while also observing social distancing and masks are required.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Rev. Shari McCourt, pastor of Johnsville United Methodist Church, will officiate.
Interment will follow in Johnsville Methodist Cemetery.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post on Jun. 12, 2020.