Troy Towers
Mr. Troy Alexander Towers, 43, of Frederick, passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2020. He was the loving husband of Ping Wang-Towers, his wife of nearly 17 years.

Born March 1, 1977, Troy was the son of Monte and Karen Towers. Troy grew up in Seaford, Delaware and graduated from Gallaudet University. In addition to his loving wife and his parents, Troy is survived by two children, Lily Towers and Ashton Towers, and his three beloved cats, Sterling, Tansy and Pumpkin.

Services for Troy will be private out of consideration of the current health emergency. In lieu of flowers, donation towards funeral expenses may be made to https://gf.me/u/ynjp9v .


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
