Susan and whosoever, what a family I discovered and enjoyed. Beginning in the 1960's when I was a street pastor, I would walk by Bob' s Barbershop almost daily and we would visit about everything, including his love Truuke. When I was pastor at Riverside U. Methodist Ch., their son Robert was a member and I got to know and appreciate him. The Ameigh family has remained in my trove of memories. Much to thank the Lord for. Blessing and gratitude be with you.

Rev. Donald Hoff