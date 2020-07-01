Twyla Ball
Mrs. Twyla Ann (King) Ball, 72, of Springs, PA, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at UPMC in Somerset, PA. She was the wife of the late Earnest Lee Ball, Sr. who preceded her in death in 2017.

Born on February 12, 1948 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Betty (Six) King .

She is survived by her children, Earnest Ball Jr. and girlfriend Katrina, Charles Ball and girlfriend Lynda, Michael Ball and wife Laurie, Stacey Lowery and husband Mitch; grandchildren, Michelle and Aaron Miller, Chris and Justin Ball, brothers, Larry King, William King and Curtis King.

The family will receive friends from 3pm to 7pm, on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD. The funeral service will be held at 11am, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions face masks and social distancing are required.

The family requests no flowers, and that donations in her honor be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
