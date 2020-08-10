1/1
Tyler Quinn Cartee
Tyler Quinn Cartee, 25, of Union Bridge, MD, formerly of Thurmont, MD passed from this life, from a battle with addiction, on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Born on September 14, 1994, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Charles Franklin Cartee, Jr. and wife Annetta of Thurmont and Karry Ann (Hippler) Turgeon and husband Chris of Thurmont.

Tyler enjoyed to snowboard, skate board, hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his friends and family.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his siblings Megan Cartee and her son Andrew, Madi Ann Turgeon and Nick Turgeon; grandparents, Esther and Edward Lerch Ken and Donna Sweeney, Stephanie Heck and Charles Cartee, Sr., Andrew Wayne Hippler, special aunts and uncles Tina Strite, Laura Royer, Lorn Cartee, Wayne Hippler and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by special friends, Mel, Dustin, Kyle, Jesse and Colin.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Tom Heck, grandfather, Wayne Turgeon and grandmother, Esther Pond.

A celebration of Tyler's life journey will take place at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
