Ulysses Corinthians Gaston of San Diego, CA, affectionately known as "Corey" was called home by the Lord on September 13, 2020. Corey was born on October 12, 1968 in Lawton, OK.



Corey is survived by his mother, Margie Gaston George; his wife, Penelope Gaston; his brother, Leroy Robbins, Jr.; his sister, Elizabeth Robbins; his brothers, Benzell, Steven & Sean Floyd; his children, Brandon, Shanta, Ulysses Jr., Andrew, Taylor, and Mykilah;and grandson, Alijah. He is also survived by a host of family & friends. Private services will be held in San Diego, CA & Frederick, MD.



In lieu of flowers; cards & donations can be sent to The Gaston-George/Robbins Family, P.O. Box 2844, Montgomery Village, MD 20886.



