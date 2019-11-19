|
Valicity Resha Martin, 54, of Boyds, Maryland died Friday November 15, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born November 18, 1964 in Montgomery county Maryland, she was the daughter to the late Charles James Martin and Neula Elenor Bartee.
She leaves behind a daughter Brooke A Ahalt, a brother-in-law Matthew W Burriss, and three nephews; Paul D Brown and his companion Carrie Schiel, Charles J Martin Burriss and his companion Elizabeth A Longerbeam, and Matthew W Burriss II.
She is preceded in death by her parents Charles James Martin and Neula Elenor Bartee, and her sister Rhonda Dale Burriss.
Resha loved to spend quality time with her friends and family. She enjoyed fishing and listening to Elvis Presley.
There will be a memorial Service at 11am on Saturday November 23, 2019 at Barnesville Baptist Church, 17917 Barnesville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019