Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnesville Baptist Church
17917 Barnesville Rd
Barnesville, MD 20838
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Barnesville Baptist Church
17917 Barnesville Road
Barnesville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valicity Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valicity Resha Martin


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valicity Resha Martin Obituary
Valicity Resha Martin, 54, of Boyds, Maryland died Friday November 15, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

Born November 18, 1964 in Montgomery county Maryland, she was the daughter to the late Charles James Martin and Neula Elenor Bartee.

She leaves behind a daughter Brooke A Ahalt, a brother-in-law Matthew W Burriss, and three nephews; Paul D Brown and his companion Carrie Schiel, Charles J Martin Burriss and his companion Elizabeth A Longerbeam, and Matthew W Burriss II.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles James Martin and Neula Elenor Bartee, and her sister Rhonda Dale Burriss.

Resha loved to spend quality time with her friends and family. She enjoyed fishing and listening to Elvis Presley.

There will be a memorial Service at 11am on Saturday November 23, 2019 at Barnesville Baptist Church, 17917 Barnesville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valicity's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -